The 61st annual Lumberjack World Championships (LWC) are returning to Hayward July 29-31, after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) again is partnering with the LWC for the international timber sports event held at the Lumberjack Bowl along Highway B in Hayward. The event will feature three days of competition with timber sports athletes both local and international showcasing their talents in logrolling, pole climbing, sawing and chopping, the boom run, axe throwing and more.

