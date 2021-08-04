Sponsored by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, the Lumberjack 5-kilometer run-walk drew 263 participants on a hazy, cool Saturday morning, July 31.

The runners and walkers started on Hall of Fame Drive and finished on the grounds of Lumberjack Bowl, traversing a route along the streets and pedestrian sidewalks south of and parallel to Highway B. Hayward police stopped motor vehicle traffic as the participants crossed the highway in two locations.

