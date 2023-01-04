belille

Lucas Wayne Belille, age 35, of Lac Courte Oreilles, died Thursday, December 22, 2022. Lucas was born December 12, 1987 in Hayward, Wisconsin, the son of Richard Belille and Lori Miller. He was a carpenter at LCO Development and a cook for many years at Coop’s Pizza. Lucas was a hard worker and always made sure his family was provided for. He had the biggest heart and best sense of humor. Lucas went out of his way to help anyone he could and used his charm and witty sense of humor to put a smile on everyone’s face. Family was very important to Lucas, and he was proud of the one he built with his fiancée. His four daughters were his biggest motivation and Lucas made it a priority to always show up for them. He was a talented artist, good mechanic, and an excellent handyman—there was nothing he couldn’t fix. Lucas left an impact on so many, and he will be missed immensely.

He is survived by his mother Lori; fiancée Anne Marie Wilkie; daughters Nevaeh Rose Belille, Nicolette Belille, Nadia Belille, and Harlow Belille; brothers Gabriel Belille, Gage Belille, and Travis Miller; sister Ricki Ann Belille; grandfather Carl Miller; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



