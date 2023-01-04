...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 9 to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs
Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Lucas Wayne Belille, age 35, of Lac Courte Oreilles, died Thursday, December 22, 2022. Lucas was born December 12, 1987 in Hayward, Wisconsin, the son of Richard Belille and Lori Miller. He was a carpenter at LCO Development and a cook for many years at Coop’s Pizza. Lucas was a hard worker and always made sure his family was provided for. He had the biggest heart and best sense of humor. Lucas went out of his way to help anyone he could and used his charm and witty sense of humor to put a smile on everyone’s face. Family was very important to Lucas, and he was proud of the one he built with his fiancée. His four daughters were his biggest motivation and Lucas made it a priority to always show up for them. He was a talented artist, good mechanic, and an excellent handyman—there was nothing he couldn’t fix. Lucas left an impact on so many, and he will be missed immensely.
He is survived by his mother Lori; fiancée Anne Marie Wilkie; daughters Nevaeh Rose Belille, Nicolette Belille, Nadia Belille, and Harlow Belille; brothers Gabriel Belille, Gage Belille, and Travis Miller; sister Ricki Ann Belille; grandfather Carl Miller; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.