Lowell H. Tesky, age 76, of Winter, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023. Lowell was born March 17, 1949, in Wausau, the son of Reuben and Mary Jane (Babcock) Tesky. The family moved to Marshfield, WI in 1953 where he graduated from Marshfield High School in 1967. Lowell then went on to graduate from UW Stevens Point with a degree in Wildlife Management. Following graduation, he moved to Winter, WI and began working for the DNR in Hayward. Lowell continued to work there until his retirement. Lowell had a lifelong love of nature and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many hours on the lake, in the woods and at the family cabin in Phillips. Lowell loved the family fishing trips to Canada with the most recent one in August on 2023. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Winter and spent countless hours there. Lowell was also a member on the Winter Lions. He was married to Elaine Ladenthin. He is survived by his wife Elaine; sisters Barbara (Charles) Schindhelm and their children Jason, Michael & Jennifer, Constance (Jeff) Lauer and their children Rachel & Becca; brother Dale (Roberta) and their children Joel & Kyle; also, Paul & Brian Tesky and Tina Ferarro, children of his late brother James. Lowell is also survived by his stepdaughters Sandy (Jim) Ladenthin, Susan (Eric) Blair & Sheri (Bud) Rynda; grandchildren Nicole (Doug), Savannah, Jasmine (Sean) & Keela (Mike); great grandchildren Dale, Kylah, Logan, & Leelah. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents and brother James. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Winter. Pastor Gwen Downing will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 — 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The family would like to thank all the individuals who spent their time searching for Lowell. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 69, Winter, WI 54896 Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
