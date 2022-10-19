Lowell F. Glodosky, 86 of rural Hayward, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 13, 2022, after a battle with cancer. He was born March 1,1936, in Chippewa Falls, Wl to William and Ruth (Duax) Glodosky and graduated from Chippewa Falls McDonell High School in 1955.
On August 3, 1957, he married Betty Lou Geissler at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Lowell received his Bachelor’s Degree in Social Studies fromt he University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and later his Master’s Degree in Economics from Oklahoma State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Lowell taught and coached at various High Schools in Wisconsin including, Arena, Spring Green, Viroqua and Port Edwards until his retirement in 1993. He and Betty then retired to rural Hayward where he enjoyed fishing, golfing, cutting and splitting wood and riding his ATV. He was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church inCable where he served as a lay minister and reader. Lowell is survived by the love of his life, his wife Betty of 65 years of rural Hayward; four sons, Scott of Cable, John (Becky) of Evans, GA, Mike (Diane) of Wisconsin Rapids and Tom (Maria) of La Crosse; a daughter, Ruth (David) Simms of Lawrenceburg, KY; seven grandchildren, Betsy, Hank (Paula), Chris (Pam), Caroline (fiancee, Ryan Panure), Theresa (Tyler) Cina, Nick (Brittany) and Peter; three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Cassie and Lorelei; three sisters, Sr. Muriel Glodosky, SNM, Diane (Jim) Hickey and Barb Arney; a sister-in-law, Judy Bowe, a brother-in-law, Hank Geissler and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 5 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cable with Rev. David Neuschwander and Deacon Brian McCaffery officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Memorials are suggested to Regional Hospice Services, 1913 Beaser Avenue, Ashland, Wl or St. Ann Catholic Church, PO Box 37, Cable, Wl 54821.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.