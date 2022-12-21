The new Mexican restaurant, Los Portales, on Highway B, is open for good appetites. New owner and operator Enrique Lopec said he opened his doors on December 5, after extensive repairs, clean-up, painting, refurbishing, and new equipment. Lopec said he spent well over $100K in his effort to bring in “happy customers.”

Los Portales, which means “the doorway to,” has an extensive menu with specialty drinks and appetizers. There are five cooks, four waiters, including Lopec and family members—his wife, son, brother and nephew—who work there.

