Lois H. Leslie, age 96, formerly of Ashland, passed away November 1, 2022 at Middle River Nursing Home, in Hawthorne. She was born November 2, 1925, in Ashland, the daughter of Conrad and Hulda (Hagstrom) Anderson.

In 1943, she graduated from Ashland High School. On May 10, 1958, she married Roland David Leslie, in Ashland. Lois owned and operated the A&W, in Iron River and in 1973, Lois founded and operated the Pizza Parlor, in Iron River. In 1989, she helped operate L&L Aviation, in Hayward; where she served as treasurer and bookkeeper, until the age of 94. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, in Iron River. Lois had a passion for the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and skiing. She was very active in her Iron River Community.

