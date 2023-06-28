rabuck

Morgan Rabuck is a Quarter-Finalist in the Ms. Health & Fitness 2023 competition, a yearly event sponsored by Muscle & Fitness HERS magazine. The winner receives $20,000 and appears on the cover of the magazine, along with a two-page article.

Rabuck, 22, who lives and works in Hayward, is an actress by profession, having graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles.

  

