Rob Duerst performs a maximum accumulative amount of bicep curls in one minute to break the Guinness Book of World Records July 24 at Snap Fitness in Hayward. He achieved this with a 29-pound dumbbell and a total of 44 curls.
Rob Duerst performs a maximum accumulative amount of bicep curls in one minute to break the Guinness Book of World Records July 24 at Snap Fitness in Hayward. He achieved this with a 29-pound dumbbell and a total of 44 curls.
Photo by Regan Kohler
Rob Duerst broke the Guinness Book of World Records in back squat repetitions with 39 in 60 seconds at Snap Fitness Saturday afternoon.
Hayward powerlifter Rob Duerst broke two Guinness World Records in weightlifting on Saturday, July 24, in front of witnesses and an audience of family and friends at Snap Fitness.
Duerst’s goal was to break the world record of 34 barbell back squats in 60 seconds, and the accumulative weight of as many dumbbell bicep curls as possible in the same amount of time, for which the record was 1,140 pounds. He bested both records and then some Saturday afternoon.
A question about the future of Green Bay Packers's quarterback Aaron Rodgers and whether he will return with the Packers or switch to another team or retire or start a new career on the game show Jeopardy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.