Hayward powerlifter Rob Duerst broke two Guinness World Records in weightlifting on Saturday, July 24, in front of witnesses and an audience of family and friends at Snap Fitness.

Duerst’s goal was to break the world record of 34 barbell back squats in 60 seconds, and the accumulative weight of as many dumbbell bicep curls as possible in the same amount of time, for which the record was 1,140 pounds. He bested both records and then some Saturday afternoon.

