Long-tme Packers fan

Elayne Schnell, longtime Green Bay Packers fan

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

One of the most fervent, and among the oldest, local fans of the Green Bay Packers is Elayne Schnell. She is 99 years young.

Mrs. Schnell, a resident of Harbor Living in Hayward, said she is “very disappointed, really sad” following the Packers’ 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the National Football League playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 22.

