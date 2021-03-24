At a March 18 hearing in Sawyer County Circuit Court, a former Hayward area resident, James Fairbanks, was sentenced to seven years in prison plus five years of extended supervision after pleading no contest to possession of heroin with intent to deliver. He was fined $1,079.25.
Fairbanks, 25, of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, was charged after Lac Courte Oreilles tribal police officers executed a search warrant at 12651W Gurno Lake Road July 15, 2020. One of the officers stated someone inside the residence shot at him out of the house with a pump BB gun as the officer was walking in the woods.
