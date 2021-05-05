A Town of Ojibwa man forfeited $350.60 in Sawyer County Circuit Court April 26 for setting a wolf trap in an illegal manner Feb. 23 in the Town of Weirgor during the state’s February wolf harvest season.
According to the citation issued by DNR Conservation Warden Aaron Koshatka, Joseph D. Heath, 30, of Metnik Road, Ojibwa, staked a cable restraint in a manner that allowed it to reach rooted woody vegetation greater than one-half inch in diameter, which could have caused a trapped wolf to be entangled.
