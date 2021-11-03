A 50-year-old Couderay area resident, Jason E. Fleming, died in a one-vehicle crash on Highway NN just south of Dream Catcher Lane in the Town of Hayward early Thursday, Oct. 28.
At 3:56 a.m., officers from the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Highway NN, approximately five miles south of Highway B. Chief Tim DeBrot said the initial investigation found that the black 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser operated by Fleming was traveling northbound when he apparently lost control of the vehicle.
