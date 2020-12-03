Wagon ride

Taylor Thompson and his horse, Mark, give rides to people through the streets of Hayward Saturday, Nov. 28. This weekly activity is part of A ‘Lure’ of Lights celebration in Hayward, which runs through Dec. 19.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

This coming weekend, Dec. 4-6, will be a busy one in the Hayward and Cable communities, as they celebrate the coming Christmas holiday.

Hayward

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments