Hayward area gymnasts Anika Schlafke, Ruby Arnett, Kaydence Poplin and Macie Mavis competed for Deutsch’s Gymnastics Kipsters of Rice Lake in the “Jingle Bell Jubilee” on December 3.

In the Level 3 ages 7-8 division, Annika Schlafke scored 7.9 in the vault, 8.65 (personal best) in the beam, 7.7 in the bars and 8.15 in the floor exercise for an all-around score of 32.4.

