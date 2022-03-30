Hayward area gymnasts Ruby Arnett, Kaydence Poplin and Macie Mavis competed for Deutsch’s Gymnastics Kipsters of Rice Lake in “Keep Your Balance” invitational at Sparta March 12-13.

In the Level 4 ages 12-13 division, Macie Mavis took first place all-around with a personal best score of 35.0, including first places in the vault with a score of 8.7, bars (8.15), beam (8.85, personal best) and floor exercise (9.3, personal best), scoring team points in four events.

