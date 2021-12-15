Five Hayward area gymnasts competed for Deutsch’s Kipsters in the “Jingle Bell Jubilee” at Deutsch’s Gymnastics Training Center in Rice Lake Saturday, Dec. 4. The team earned first place with a score of 102.2.

In Level 2 (all ages), Annika Schlafke scored 7.4 in the vault, 7.7 in the bars, 7.9 in the beam and 8.6 in the floor exercise for an all-around score of 31.6.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

