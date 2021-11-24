Hayward area gymnasts Ruby Arnett, Kaydence Poplin and Macie Mavis competed for Deutsch’s Gymnastics Kipsters of Rice Lake in “The Rainbow” meet at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Nov. 6. More than 200 gymnasts from nine teams competed in the event.

In the Level 4, 10-year-olds division, Ruby Arnett scored 7.2 in the vault, 6.15 in the bars 7.55 in the beam (team points), 7.925 in the floor exercise (personal best, team points) and 28.85 all-around (personal best.

