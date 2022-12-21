...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM
THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy
Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm
per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on
vessels.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine
Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du
Lac Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to
noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage
resulting in power outages in cold weather. Blizzard
conditions are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Some of us EMT’s have had an exceptionally long career working in Emergency medicine. Some of us have experience working for other agencies throughout the state of Wisconsin.
We also have had the opportunity to work with some of the finest Emergency Room Physicians in Wisconsin. Doctors from the University of Wisconsin, Marshfield Hospital, Sacred Heart Hospital, Mayo Health system, and of course the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital here in Hayward.
Some of us EMTs have had an exceptionally long career working in Emergency medicine.
Some of us have experience working for other agencies throughout the state of Wisconsin. We also have had the opportunity to work with some of the finest Emergency Room Physicians in Wisconsin. Doctors from the University of Wisconsin, Marshfield Hospital, Sacred Heart Hospital, Mayo Health system, and of course the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital here in Hayward.
One physician that several of us have been extremely impressed with, who is on the top of the list, is Dr. Dorothy Novak of Hayward. As Ambulance administrator, Dr. Novak has a special place in the hearts of many EMTs including myself, Medic John Froemel, Medic Eric Nilson, Medic Brian Cody, Retired Medic Matt Fitch, Luke Beirl Hayward Administrator and many others.
Dr. Novak is originally from Butternut, which is located near Park Falls. Dr. Novak attended the University of Wisconsin Medical School and completed her residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospital – St. Luke’s Medical Center in 1981. She was first credentialed to provide care in Hayward in 1984. After being credentialed she also spent 20-plus years in the US Army as a Physician traveling overseas several times. She earned the honor of Colonel
while in the Army. An honor/rank that not too many people are able to earn.
After leaving the military Dr. Novak continued working in the medical field at the Hayward Hospital. One thing that she accomplished in her career was to become Board Certified in Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine, something that not too many doctors achieve.
While working at the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, Sawyer County EMTs would be called to take a transfer out of the Hayward Hospital to Duluth. Some of these calls would be considered Advanced Life Support or ALS calls. They would require a higher level of trained people to care for the patient. You would need a Registered Nurse or Doctor to accompany the two EMTs to Saint Mary’s in Duluth. Several times, Dr. Novak would jump on the Ambulance and ride along just to help with that higher level of medical professional. She grew to love helping Sawyer County EMTs. Currently, we were only at the EMT Advance level. Many times Dr. Novak was off work and at home when she heard that the Emergency Room at the hospital was overwhelmed with patients. She would leave her home just to go to the hospital and help even if it were just to clean rooms.
Talking with a previous Sawyer County Paramedic, Matt Fitch, he told me that he was in the Military (Army) just like Dr. Novak. Matt said they had some good conservations over the years.
He said she was an excellent mentor. He said she was a truly kind person and very dedicated to her work. Sawyer County Medic Eric Nilson remembers that one time he and his partner had a critical patient that needed to be transferred to Duluth. Dr. Novak lined up a Respiratory Therapist and a Registered Nurse to make the trip. Eric also told me that she was the best teacher. Any questions that an EMT had about their patient she would answer. Brian Cody,
previous Sawyer County Ambulance Administrator, said that in 2003 Sawyer County went to the EMT Advanced level. Then on May 1 , 2013, Sawyer County went to a Paramedic service county wide. Brian said that she always worked very well with us. Dr. Novak always worked quietly behind the scenes supporting our county EMTs As you can see we have always had a special relationship with Dr. Novak. On Monday morning December 12, Dr. Novak stopped at my office to see me. During our conversation she said that she had something for me. She handed me an envelope. Later, when I opened it I was totally surprised to have in my hand a check for a very generous amount. It was made out to the
Sawyer County Ambulance service. This was to be used for our personnel.
Dr. Novak, I do not know how to thank you enough. I and all our EMT’s thank you. Please have a blessed and wonderful Merry Christmas.
Dr. Dorothy Novak is a Family Medicine Specialist and Emergency Medicine Specialist in Hayward. She has over 39 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from the UW Hospital in 1983. As of today, she still is affiliated
with Hayward Area Memorial Hospital working in the Emergency Room.
