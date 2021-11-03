Army West Point hockey team goaltender Gavin Abric of Hayward was named USAA Athlete of the Week. The sophomore netminder had a 36-save shutout Oct. 22 against American International College in a 2-0 victory for the Black Knights in Springfield, Massachusetts. Through five games, Abric had a 1.80 goals-against average and .949 save percentage.
Former Hayward Hurricanes girls hockey standout Soile Doyle has joined the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s hockey team on defense. The freshman is a forestry major.
