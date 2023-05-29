...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE INTO EARLY THIS
EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions are creating near-critical fire weather conditions
today. Minimum relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent are
being observed with south winds of 8 to 15 MPH. These conditions
can lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions
and fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions in Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect from 12:00 PM
CDT until 11:00 PM CDT Monday. This advisory affects people living
in Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price Counties.
Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The Family Circus comic by Bil Keane had a wonderful character named Not Me. Who tipped over the planter? Not Me. Who got popsicle juice all over the remote? Not Me. It was a ghostlike character always pictured near the kids but running out of the room as the Not Me answer was given. I have been thinking a lot about Not Me lately. But not because I am trying to blame some politicians or political movements that are not me. I have been thinking about it because there is a lot of Not Me around.
Who planted this rhubarb that I am enjoying? Not Me. Who built this house that securely and snugly brought us through this heavy winter? Not Me. Who built this dam and created this flowage that is full of such joyous recreation? Not Me. Who figured out the compression and expansion of liquified gases so that I have refrigerators and freezers preserving my food and chilling my favorite imbibements? Not Me. Who carved out these roads and maintains them so I have the freedom of mobility that is so uniquely American? Not Me. Who thought up radial tires and cruise control? Not Me. Who found the first ribeye? Not Me. Who defeated the tyranny of royalty when royalty controlled ninety percent of the world’s wealth (WWI)? Not Me. Who defeated fascism when it tried to dominate the world’s resources and religions (WWII)? Not Me. Who put communism in its place when it promised egalitarianism but only delivered tyranny? Not Me. And who was the forward thinker that realized that you could squish calf gut and mix it with cream and make cheese? Not Me.
