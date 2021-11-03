Playing for the first time as a full orchestra since March 2020, the Red Cedar Symphony will perform a varied program of music at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Cumberland, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.

A mask requirement and no intermission won’t dampen the musical joy as musicians perform works ranging from nostalgic (“Sound of Music” medley) to impish (Mendelsohn’s “Scherzo” from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”) to happy and jazzy (“An American in Paris”) and more.

