Player registration for the 2022 Hayward Northwest Little League season is taking place March 1-31 at the Hayward Sports Center website: haywardsportscenter.com.

The registration fee is $70 for Babe Ruth (ages 13-15), $70 for Majors (ages 11-12), $70 for Minors (ages 9-10), $50 for Coaches Pitch (ages 7-8) and $50 for T-Ball (ages 5-6).

