Pre-Birkie

These skiers participated in the 2019 Pre-Birkie. 

A very visible reminder that the American Birkebeiner is just two weeks away will take place this Saturday when the Hayward Lions Club hosts its 38th annual Pre-Birkie on the Birkebeiner Trail, starting and finishing at the Highway 00 Kortelopet start area.

The Pre-Birkie includes options of 26 or 42 kilometers and serves as both a training event for skiers and a fundraiser for the Hayward Lions local, state and international charitable missions, including the Journey for Sight and Leader Dog program.

