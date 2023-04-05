...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
As the Wisconsin trade association representing the propane industry and its suppliers, our members know intimately how important an ample supply of propane is to our state. Whether that propane goes to heat the 280,000 households in Wisconsin that rely on propane for heat, the farms that need propane to dry their crops and heat their buildings, or the many businesses that use propane to power machinery, propane is a vital component to not only our economy but our state’s survival. This is why we believe it is so important to keep the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline, which runs through Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties in northern Wisconsin, operating and serving our region as it has for the past 70 years.
Line 5 supplies natural gas liquids to fractionators in Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada. These fractionators turn much of the natural gas liquids into propane, which is then sold throughout the Midwest and southern Canada, including right here in Wisconsin.
