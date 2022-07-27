Linda Jean Rohlfing, age 70, of Stone Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.

Born April 1, 1952, in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of Donald and Virginia (Scanlan) Martin. She was united in marriage to Gary Craig Rohlfing on September 14, 1974, in Lombard, Illinois.

