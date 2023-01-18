Sawyer County’s Relay for Life—“Light the Night for a Cure”—is scheduled Sunday, February 5, 4:30-6:30 at the OO Trailhead (West County Highway OO) in Hayward.

Sponsored by First Lutheran Church, this annual community event celebrates survivors; honors those we have lost to cancer; and fights back as a community to end cancer.

