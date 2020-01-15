Editor:
On Saturday, Jan. 18, at the corner of Highway 63 and 27 beginning at 11 a.m. in Hayward, women and their allies will gather to march in solidarity with marches around the world. They welcome the community to march with them.
Editor:
