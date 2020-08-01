Editor:

I have heard my conservative friends say that Democrats are hateful. But we don’t hate people; that is a self-destructive emotion. What Democrats do hate is injustice, prejudice, inaction on vital legislation such as converting our energy production to renewable sources. We hate politicizing issues that could help our country. For instance, taking common sense steps (more testing, mask wearing and physical distancing) that would control the spread of coronavirus.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments