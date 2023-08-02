Editor: Pinewood Properties LLC (owners Steve Bodenschatz, Adam Bodenschatz) have proposed a 160 site RV Park Resort/Campground on the old Hayward National Golf Course. This isn’t the first time they have approached the Town of Bass Lake (and previously the Town of Hayward) to accept their proposal. As it stands, the Town of Bass Lake has approved their proposal and the County Zoning Board has also accepted their proposal. The Zoning committee approved the rezone of the property from Agricultural One to Residential/Recreational Two and the conditional use permit as presented. Many questions were left with conflicting answers. For ex: the campground would only permit “Smokeless Fire Rings." Bodenschatz explained that if the campers did not bring their own, the campground would provide them. It’s questionable if he is willing to pay anywhere between $400-$600 per ring, what RV camper carries a “Smokeless Fire Ring” in their rig? There is also a question as to why the Town of Bass Lake had requested there be some provisions made so that the current broadband, internet not be impacted by campers, yet the zoning committee decided that this was a mute point. (How could we measure any reduction in the performance of the internet/broadband, but it will have an impact on the local residents?)
The next step is the approval of the County Board (which meets on Thurs. Aug 17 at 6:30 p.m. Last year we were exactly at this same point, when the Board rejected the proposal. Hoping that they reject this proposal will keep our quiet neighborhood intact. None of the residents who live on the properties surrounding the golf course thought that they would be in this predicament, a huge community of RV’s in the middle of our neighborhood. 160 sites means at least 300 people. Our property values will be significantly decreased because of the campground, as well as the beauty that surrounds us. If this proposal is accepted by the County Board, will they decrease the property taxes that we currently pay because of the devaluation of our homes?
