Editor: Technology is a lynchpin for every aspect of our lives and every industry of the economy. More importantly, it serves as a strategic resource for geopolitical influence worldwide, and as countries like China work to gain a bigger share of strategic technology resources, we should all be concerned.

Wether it’s supply chains, critical minerals used for our energy supplies, or the semiconductors that power cars, planes, and defense technologies, U.S. dependency on China puts us at a strategic disadvantage and threatens both U.S. national security and economy. We saw the ramifications of this dependence during the pandemic. Still, it is expanding deeper as China works to replace the United States as a global leader and make countries worldwide more dependent on China for technology.

  

