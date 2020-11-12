MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu removed long-time budget committee co-chair Alberta Darling from her leadership post on the panel Wednesday.
LeMahieu said in a statement that he has appointed Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green as the Senate co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee. Marklein has served on the committee since he was elected to the Senate in 2014. LeMahieu said Marklein's background as an accountant will help the committee navigate a difficult 2021-23 state budget.
