Wisconsin state Sen. Chris Larson, a Milwaukee Democrat, pointed out years ago that the Legislature’s exemption from the state’s open records retention law is an invitation to corruption.
He’s right, of course. That Wisconsin legislators aren’t required to save their emails and other correspondence allows them to simply destroy anything they don’t want the public to know. That would include any quid pro quo they might have made with a contributor, a deal with a powerful constituent or their involvement with special interest groups that could prove embarrassing.
Starting in May 2021, Sawyer County is expecting to receive half of the $3.2 million designated to the county from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), part of the $1.9 trillion federal relief plan approved earlier this year. The county will receive the other half of the $3.2 million in May 2022. The $3.2 million can not be used for tax relief, but how should those dollars be used?
