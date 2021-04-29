Dave Zweifel

Wisconsin state Sen. Chris Larson, a Milwaukee Democrat, pointed out years ago that the Legislature’s exemption from the state’s open records retention law is an invitation to corruption.

He’s right, of course. That Wisconsin legislators aren’t required to save their emails and other correspondence allows them to simply destroy anything they don’t want the public to know. That would include any quid pro quo they might have made with a contributor, a deal with a powerful constituent or their involvement with special interest groups that could prove embarrassing.

