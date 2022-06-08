Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) has announced the spring 2022 President’s and Dean’s List honorees.

To be eligible for the President’s List students carry a minimum of 12 credits and maintain a 4.0 grade point average; to achieve the Dean’s List students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.

