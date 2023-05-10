Sarah Balbin was given a blanket after her presentation following Cooper’s capstone project. Above are (from left) LCOO University Instructors Stephen Fritz and Ramona Morrow, Balbin, Angela Pierre and Paula Cooper.
Paula Cooper giving her capstone presentation on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Suzanne Mills Wemm stands near a painting on a buffalo hide that she was commissioned to make for Women in Water.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Several pieces by Angela Pierre.
Kelly Martinson is near the art she created.
Photo by Frank Zufall
This is one of the many dynamic paintings by Chimakwa Nibawii on display at the art expo.
Photo by Frank Zufall
This is one of the many beautiful sketch book drawings by Niizhoodewii Denomie, a niece of the very famous artist Jim Denomie.
Paula Cooper told those at the third day of the Honor the Arts Community Art Expo at the James “Pipe” Mustache Auditorium at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University on Friday, May 5 that she defied that old saying, “three times a charm.”
She did so by overcoming obstacles and returning to college and making major strides in her education on her fourth try.
