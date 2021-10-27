Over the top

LCO Eagles player Phoenix Corbine spikes the ball in the Eagles’ volleyball playoff game against Butternut. The Eagles won the match, 3-2.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

In the first round of the WIAA Division 4 Girls Volleyball tournament Tuesday, Oct. 19, the LCO Migiziwag Eagles defeated the Butternut Mighty Midgets 3-2 at the Theresa Williams Gymnasium at the LCO School.

In the regional quarterfinal, the Eagles won the opening set 25-18, then fell to Butternut over the next two sets, 26-24 and 25-15. The Eagles rallied to win the next two sets, 25-16 and 15-11.

