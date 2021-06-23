At its May Board of Control meeting, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association approved a fast-tracked, non-football conference realignment request by the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School to move from an independent status to the Indianhead Conference, effective in all sports except football in the fall of 2021-22.
School officials said entrance into a conference will expand opportunities for school, team and individual recognition for student athletes as well as guarantee a robust event schedule for the seven high school and middle school sports at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School.
