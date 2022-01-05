Brandon DeBrot
Sawyer County booking photo

After obtaining probable cause for a search warrant, Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police and LCO Native American Drug and Gang Initiative (NADGI) team members executed a search warrant at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 9995W Chizhingwaak Place in the Village of New Post.

LCO Tribal Police seized multiple drugs and paraphernalia, including a bag containing 142.6 grams of a white powder that field-tested positive for fentanyl, a bag with 1.9 grams of a powder that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and multiple items used for drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.

