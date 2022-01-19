Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) has applied with the Higher Learning Commission to begin offering its newly developed bachelor of science program in early childhood-middle education.

“This degree is very important to our people because we need to prepare our future generations for the challenges that await us,” said President Dr. Russell Swagger. “A strong teachers education degree program will be a great starting point for those changes to take place.”

