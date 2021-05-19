Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College will celebrate 59 degree and certificate candidates as they cross the stage in front of family during the 2021 commencement ceremony at the Honor the Earth Powwow Grounds Saturday, May 22. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m.

The class of 2021 is the first class to include bachelor’s degree graduates.

