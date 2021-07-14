Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) kicked off its first capital campaign July 13, 2020, with a goal of raising $250,000 over two years. Less than a year later, the campaign has exceeded its initial goal, raising over $273,764 in support of student scholarships.
Initial investments from the Gay I. & Harry C. Leslie III Fund and the Eck Family Foundation laid the foundation for a strong first capital campaign and created an opportunity to increase the number and amount of scholarships offered by the college. More than $100,000 was awarded over the course of the 2020/2021 academic year. The campaign also introduced, for the first time, scholarship opportunities for students taking courses in the summer.
