Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) awarded $8,500 in scholarships to 34 students for the summer 2021 semester. This marks the first time that LCOOC is providing scholarships to students taking summer courses.

The recipients are: Charity Appiah, Nicole Barthel, Stuart Belille, Dolores Belille, Pauline Biscobing, Georgia Bogat, Keshia Chino, Michael Christiansen, KenoQuaz Cloud, Desiree Conger, Alicia Cross, Carlena Dennis, Misty Gaston, Patricia Gordon, Christine Haling, Andreah Hyde, Orion Johnson, Laura Miranda, Katrina Mullet;

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments