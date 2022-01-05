Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) awarded more than $57,000 in scholarships to 64 students for the fall 2021 semester. The recipients are:
Nimo Ali, Kristy Baccam, Nicole Barthel, Savannah Brehm, Stuart Belille, Aerius Benton, Georgia Bogat, Edward Bressette, Hope Burt, Casandra Carley, Darien Carley, Keisha Chino, KenoQuaz Cloud, Paula Cooper, Shaylena Corbine, Alicia Cross, Carlena Dennis, Jamie Fleming, Rachael Fleming, Misty Gaston, Brittany Gordon, Patricia Gordon, Tina Goslin, Danielle Grover, Kaylee Houle, Andreah Hyde, Chelsea Jenkins, Olivia Kelty, Gina Krizan, Alayna LaRonge, Chandria Ludwig, Renee Manuelito, Lacey Martin, Demi Martin-Goodman, Alexis Mayotte, Meloney Miller, Natalie Miller, Laura Miranda, Lyndsy Morrow, Katrina Mullet, Leonard Ortiz, India Owens, Richard Peacock, Marsha Poupart, Roberto Pacheco, Darcie Powless, Donald Quarderer, Kenneth Ray Jr., Ashley Rice, Elexia Saari, Patrick Schrock, Dolores Shawinimash, Kevin Stevens, Kodie Stoner, Jovanah Wilson, Charlene Theobald, Selena Thunder, Jacob Trepanier, Erica Toman, Kaylee Trepanier, Eunice Zamora, Betty Wayman, Adele White, Melaine Whitrock, Carrie Winters.
