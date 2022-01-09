Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) has announced a new scholarship supporting students in the agriculture and natural resources degree program. An anonymous donation has created a fund that will allow for 25 $1,000 scholarships offered in each fall and spring semester of the course of the next 12 years.
The donor shares that their family recently sold property that, as they understand it, was originally Anishinaabe/Dakota land, and which came into settler "ownership" via the railroad in the 1860s. The family is using funds from the sale to support scholarships at LCO Ojibwe College.
A question of how people view the activities of those 700-plus who have been "charged" with an offense that occurred during the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This question was originally posted on Wednesday, Jan. 5, but then was taken down and re-written and then reposted because the original survey said "700-plus convicted..." but not all 700-plus who have been charged have been convicted. If you voted in the original Jan. 5 question, you can vote again because this is a new survey question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.