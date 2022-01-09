Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) has announced a new scholarship supporting students in the agriculture and natural resources degree program. An anonymous donation has created a fund that will allow for 25 $1,000 scholarships offered in each fall and spring semester of the course of the next 12 years.

The donor shares that their family recently sold property that, as they understand it, was originally Anishinaabe/Dakota land, and which came into settler "ownership" via the railroad in the 1860s. The family is using funds from the sale to support scholarships at LCO Ojibwe College.

