The 2020 LCO Cancer Patient Benefit Ride on Saturday, July 11, drew 48 motorcyclists and about 20 passengers and raised nearly $3,000 to help current cancer patients with gas money to get to chemo or radiation appointments, doctor visits or surgeries.
The ride began at St. Francis Solanus Mission parking lot in Reserve and traveled to Hayward, Minong, Danbury and back to LCO. Event coordinators Luann and Ernie Kolumbus said many of those who volunteered and rode with the group are either cancer survivors or currently are going through treatments themselves.
