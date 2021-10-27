Four sophomore boys from the LCO Ojibwe Migiziwag cross-country team ran in the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet at Phillips Saturday, Oct. 23.
Thomas Quaderer finished 81st in the 5-kilometer race in 22:12, Richard Quagon placed 83rd in 22:28, Adam Martin finished 97th in 24:11 and Storm Thayer was 107th in 28:55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.