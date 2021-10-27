Four sophomore boys from the LCO Ojibwe Migiziwag cross-country team ran in the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet at Phillips Saturday, Oct. 23.

Thomas Quaderer finished 81st in the 5-kilometer race in 22:12, Richard Quagon placed 83rd in 22:28, Adam Martin finished 97th in 24:11 and Storm Thayer was 107th in 28:55.

