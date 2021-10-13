Eagles run in Hayward

Migiziwag Eagles runners Thomas Quaderer, Adam Martin and Storm Thayer (L-R) warm up prior to the Hayward Invitational cross-country meet on the Hatchery Creek Park trails Oct. 5.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Migiziwag-Lac Courte Oreilles Eagles cross-country team competed in the Hayward Invitational meet on the hilly Birkebeiner and Hatchery Creek Park trails Tuesday, Oct. 5. The middle school course was 1.5 miles and the high school course was five kilometers (3.2 miles).

Four Eagle sophomores ran in the high school boys race: Thomas Quaderer placed 76th in 25:07, Richard Quagon placed 80th in 26:18, Adam Martin placed 89th in 27:56 and Storm Thayer placed 104th in 32:07.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments