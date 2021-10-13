The Migiziwag-Lac Courte Oreilles Eagles cross-country team competed in the Hayward Invitational meet on the hilly Birkebeiner and Hatchery Creek Park trails Tuesday, Oct. 5. The middle school course was 1.5 miles and the high school course was five kilometers (3.2 miles).
Four Eagle sophomores ran in the high school boys race: Thomas Quaderer placed 76th in 25:07, Richard Quagon placed 80th in 26:18, Adam Martin placed 89th in 27:56 and Storm Thayer placed 104th in 32:07.
