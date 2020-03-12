LCO College touts new logo, mascot

Following its recent name change to Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, the college now has refreshed its logo, updating the colors and incorporating teachings about the earth, water, and the path of life.

The process of the name change included community conversations, community surveys and the announcement of pilot bachelor’s degree courses. Through additional conversations with stakeholders, including students, faculty, staff and community members, the college was able to update its logo and its college team name and mascot.

