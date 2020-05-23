Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) has recently been authorized to offer fully accredited bachelor degree programs: bachelor of science in business administration and bachelor of science in human services.
Both will be the first bachelor degree programs being offered at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College with programs starting in the fall of 2020. The Institutional Actions Council (IAC) of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) provided confirmation of this action through a letter dated May 8, 2020.
